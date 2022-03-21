A 10 km midnight run of a 19-year-old Noida boy Pradeep Mehra has gone viral. Filmmaker Vinod Kapri shared the video which shows him driving a car and interacting with a boy who is sprinting on a road in Noida. Pradeep's video has been making waves ever since the filmmaker shared it online. From celebrities to small children, everyone's in awe of Pradeep.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to praise the ‘independent’ boy.

“This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my #MondayMotivation is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar!" Anand Mahindra tweeted.

This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my #MondayMotivation is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar! https://t.co/8H1BV4v5Mr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2022

Heaping praises on Pradeep, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "champions are made like this .. whether on the sports field or anything they do in life .. He will be a winner..thank you Vinod for sharing this .. yes PURE GOLD."

“This is PURE GOLD. Last night at 12 o'clock on the road of Noida, I saw this boy running very fast with a bag on his shoulder. I thought he is in some trouble, lift should be given. Repeatedly offered lift but it declined... You will fall in love with this child if you listen to the reason," the filmmaker, who is also a journalist, said on Twitter.

The video is of a boy named Pradeep, who runs 10 km every night after his duty at McDonald's in Noida so that he becomes fit enough to join the Indian army one day.

Despite Vinod Kapri offering him a lift to his home several times, he refused, saying he prefers to run home because he doesn't get the time to do it otherwise during the day.

During the conversation, Pradeep revealed that his mother is currently hospitalised, and he lives with his brother in Noida's Barola village.

Further in the video, Pradeep, who originally hails from Uttarakhand's Almora town, said that he will cook his dinner once he reaches home since his brother works the night shifts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.