Aavin price hike: Milk, ghee to cost more from Oct 28 ahead of Diwali— 1st revision under CM Vijay | Check new rates

The prices have been hiked “in view of the increase in raw material costs, procurement costs, and other associated expenses,” Aavin explained in the official release.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated27 Oct 2026, 11:29 AM IST
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The price of a 100-ml pack of Aavin ghee has been increased from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95, while the 200-ml pack will now cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>180, up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>160.
The price of a 100-ml pack of Aavin ghee has been increased from ₹80 to ₹95, while the 200-ml pack will now cost ₹180, up from ₹160.

Ahead of Diwali, Aavin, Tamil Nadu’s state-owned dairy cooperative, has announced a price hike on ghee, butter, curd, milk-based sweets, lassi, and cookies.

This is the first price hike by the cooperative body under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's TVK-led government.

“The selling prices of various milk by-products have been revised in view of the increase in raw material costs, procurement costs, and other associated expenses,” Aavin explained in the official release.

These revised prices shall take effect on Wednesday, October 28.

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Check the new price list here:

The price of a 100-ml pack of Aavin ghee has been increased from 80 to 95, while the 200-ml pack will now cost 180, up from 160.

Butter prices have also been raised, with a 100-gram pack now costing 70 instead of 60.

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BUTTER-C100 gram 70
BUTTER-C500 gram 320
BUTTER-T100 gram 70
BUTTER-T500 gram 325
GHEE Jar 50 ml 55
GHEE PET JAR100 ml 95
GHEE PET JAR200 ml 180
GHEE PET JAR500 ml 400
DATES KHOA250 gram 155
PREMIUM MILK CAKE250 gram 140
MYSOREPAK250 gram 60
MYSOREPAK500 gram 310
GHEE HALWA250 gram 125
NUTS HALWA250 gram 200
GHEE BADUSHA250 gram 205
KAJU PISTA ROLL250 gram 340
KAJU KATLI250 gram 280
ASSORTED (COMBO)250 gram 240
ASSORTED (COMBO)500 gram 475
BUTTER MURUKU200 gram 95
AAVIN MIXTURE200 gram 110
MILK PEDA100 gram 60
MILK PEDA250 gram 140
Milk Shake (All variety)200 ml 35
MAAVIN200 ml 25
BUTTER MILK (S)200 ml 10
BUTTER MILK PET200 ml 14
UHT TM MILK200 ml 12
Also Read | Reliance enters ready-to-drink dairy category with flavoured Milk at ₹20

Hike in milk procurement prices

On August 31, CM Vijay announced major policy decisions, including a further hike in milk procurement prices, and unveiled a multi-crore infrastructure push spanning power, semiconductors, and logistics.

He also announced a further increase in Aavin milk procurement prices, raising them from 41 to 44 per litre to provide crucial relief for dairy farmers across the state.

The announcement to enhance the government's procurement prices comes closely on the heels of an earlier hike announced on August 19 in the Assembly, which raised the procurement price from 38 to 41.

He said the decision to address dairy farmers' growing concerns over rising cattle feed and maintenance costs would entail an additional monthly outlay of 60 crore for the state government, amounting to an annual expenditure of 720 crore.

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