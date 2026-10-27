Aavin price hike: Milk, ghee to cost more from Oct 28 ahead of Diwali— 1st revision under CM Vijay | Check new rates

Ahead of Diwali, Aavin, Tamil Nadu’s state-owned dairy cooperative, has announced a price hike on ghee, butter, curd, milk-based sweets, lassi, and cookies.
This is the first price hike by the cooperative body under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's TVK-led government.
“The selling prices of various milk by-products have been revised in view of the increase in raw material costs, procurement costs, and other associated expenses,” Aavin explained in the official release.
These revised prices shall take effect on Wednesday, October 28.
The price of a 100-ml pack of Aavin ghee has been increased from ₹80 to ₹95, while the 200-ml pack will now cost ₹180, up from ₹160.
Butter prices have also been raised, with a 100-gram pack now costing ₹70 instead of ₹60.
|BUTTER-C
|100 gram
|₹70
|BUTTER-C
|500 gram
|₹320
|BUTTER-T
|100 gram
|₹70
|BUTTER-T
|500 gram
|₹325
|GHEE Jar
|50 ml
|₹55
|GHEE PET JAR
|100 ml
|₹95
|GHEE PET JAR
|200 ml
|₹180
|GHEE PET JAR
|500 ml
|₹400
|DATES KHOA
|250 gram
|₹155
|PREMIUM MILK CAKE
|250 gram
|₹140
|MYSOREPAK
|250 gram
|₹60
|MYSOREPAK
|500 gram
|₹310
|GHEE HALWA
|250 gram
|₹125
|NUTS HALWA
|250 gram
|₹200
|GHEE BADUSHA
|250 gram
|₹205
|KAJU PISTA ROLL
|250 gram
|₹340
|KAJU KATLI
|250 gram
|₹280
|ASSORTED (COMBO)
|250 gram
|₹240
|ASSORTED (COMBO)
|500 gram
|₹475
|BUTTER MURUKU
|200 gram
|₹95
|AAVIN MIXTURE
|200 gram
|₹110
|MILK PEDA
|100 gram
|₹60
|MILK PEDA
|250 gram
|₹140
|Milk Shake (All variety)
|200 ml
|₹35
|MAAVIN
|200 ml
|₹25
|BUTTER MILK (S)
|200 ml
|₹10
|BUTTER MILK PET
|200 ml
|₹14
|UHT TM MILK
|200 ml
|₹12
On August 31, CM Vijay announced major policy decisions, including a further hike in milk procurement prices, and unveiled a multi-crore infrastructure push spanning power, semiconductors, and logistics.
He also announced a further increase in Aavin milk procurement prices, raising them from ₹41 to ₹44 per litre to provide crucial relief for dairy farmers across the state.
The announcement to enhance the government's procurement prices comes closely on the heels of an earlier hike announced on August 19 in the Assembly, which raised the procurement price from ₹38 to ₹41.
He said the decision to address dairy farmers' growing concerns over rising cattle feed and maintenance costs would entail an additional monthly outlay of ₹60 crore for the state government, amounting to an annual expenditure of ₹720 crore.