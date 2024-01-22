Aavishkaar eyes permanent vehicle to capture farm carbon
The firm has received $150 million worth of soft commitments from global companies—such as oil firms or tech majors—wanting to buy carbon credits resulting from the carbon sequestration, to offset their carbon emissions.
Mumbai: Impact investor Aavishkaar Capital is planning a permanent capital vehicle to invest in growing trees on Indian farms to promote carbon sequestration, and monetize it through the carbon trade market, the firm’s founder Vineet Rai said in an interview.
