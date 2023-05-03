"You saw on TV that Mayers and Virat were walking side by side for a few metres post match. Mayers asked Kohli why he was constantly abusing them and Virat, in turn, questioned why was he (Mayers) 'staring' at him? Before that (Amit) Mishra had complained to the umpire about Virat constantly abusing Naveen (ul-Haq), who is a No. 10 batter.