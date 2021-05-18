Pharmaceutical firm Abbott India on Tuesday posted a 37.4% rise in net profit to ₹152.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of robust sales amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹110.97 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year, Abbott India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations of the company surged to14% to ₹1,095.54 crore. It was ₹961.20 crore for the same period a year ago.

The Mumbai-based drug firm has reported total income of ₹1,111.74 crores in the March quarter.

It reported earning per share EPS of ₹71.75 for the period ended March 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company has recommended payment of the final dividend of ₹120 and a special dividend of ₹155 per equity share of ₹10 each for the year ended March 31, 2021, Abbott India said.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved the re-appointment of Rajiv Sonalker as a whole-time director for a further period of two years with effect from July 1, 2021.

The board has also noted the resignation of Karen Peterson as director effective close of business hours on May 18, 2021, it added.

Shares of Abbott India Ltd closed at ₹16,026 per scrip on BSE, down 1.18% from its previous close.

