Home >News >India >Abbott India Q4 net profit up 37% YoY to 152 crore; board approves 155/share special dividend

Abbott India Q4 net profit up 37% YoY to 152 crore; board approves 155/share special dividend

Abbott India on Tuesday posted a 37.4% rise in net profit to 152.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.
1 min read . 04:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Revenue from operations of the company surged to14% to 1,095.54 crore
  • The board of directors of the company has recommended payment of the final dividend of 120

Pharmaceutical firm Abbott India on Tuesday posted a 37.4% rise in net profit to 152.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of robust sales amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The company had reported a net profit of 110.97 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year, Abbott India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations of the company surged to14% to 1,095.54 crore. It was 961.20 crore for the same period a year ago.

The Mumbai-based drug firm has reported total income of 1,111.74 crores in the March quarter.

It reported earning per share EPS of 71.75 for the period ended March 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company has recommended payment of the final dividend of 120 and a special dividend of 155 per equity share of 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2021, Abbott India said.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved the re-appointment of Rajiv Sonalker as a whole-time director for a further period of two years with effect from July 1, 2021.

The board has also noted the resignation of Karen Peterson as director effective close of business hours on May 18, 2021, it added.

Shares of Abbott India Ltd closed at 16,026 per scrip on BSE, down 1.18% from its previous close.

