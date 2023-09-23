Abbott India warns of laxatives shortage in tussle with Goa regulator1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 06:29 AM IST
Abbott Laboratories' Indian unit warns of potential supply shortages of two popular laxative syrups due to production halt in Goa state.
Abbott Laboratories' Indian unit has warned of potential supply shortages of two popular laxative syrups after production was prohibited in India's Goa state, where drug inspectors have found lapses at a company factory, a letter shows.
