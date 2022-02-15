The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opened look out notices against Rishi Agarwal and other directors of ABG Shipyard in ₹23,000-cr alleged bank fraud case to prevent them from leaving the country, news agency ANI reported.

In its biggest bank fraud case, the CBI last Saturday booked ABG Shipyard Ltd and its then CMD Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) of over ₹22,842 crore.

Besides Agarwal, the agency has also named the then Executive Director Santhanam Muthaswamy, Directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal and Ravi Vimal Nevetia and another company ABG International Pvt Ltd for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The bank had first filed a complaint on November 8, 2019, on which the CBI had sought some clarifications on March 12, 2020.

The bank filed a fresh complaint in August that year. After "scrutinising" for over one and a half-year, the CBI acted on the complaint filing an FIR on February 7, 2022.

The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks and financial institutions with the SBI having exposure of ₹2468.51 crore.

The forensic audit has shown that between 2012-17, the accused colluded together and committed illegal activities including diversion of funds, misappropriation and criminal breach of trust.

It is the biggest bank fraud case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Funds were used for purposes other than for which they were released by banks.

