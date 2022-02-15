Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ABG Shipyard: CBI opens look out notices against Rishi Agarwal, other directors

ABG Shipyard: CBI opens look out notices against Rishi Agarwal, other directors

ABG Shipyard defaulted on loan repayments because its financials were impacted due to issues faced by the shipping sector.
1 min read . 06:13 PM IST Livemint

  • The CBI last Saturday booked ABG Shipyard Ltd and its then CMD Rishi Agarwal along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by SBI

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opened look out notices against Rishi Agarwal and other directors of ABG Shipyard in 23,000-cr alleged bank fraud case to prevent them from leaving the country, news agency ANI reported.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opened look out notices against Rishi Agarwal and other directors of ABG Shipyard in 23,000-cr alleged bank fraud case to prevent them from leaving the country, news agency ANI reported.

In its biggest bank fraud case, the CBI last Saturday booked ABG Shipyard Ltd and its then CMD Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) of over 22,842 crore.

In its biggest bank fraud case, the CBI last Saturday booked ABG Shipyard Ltd and its then CMD Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) of over 22,842 crore.

Besides Agarwal, the agency has also named the then Executive Director Santhanam Muthaswamy, Directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal and Ravi Vimal Nevetia and another company ABG International Pvt Ltd for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Besides Agarwal, the agency has also named the then Executive Director Santhanam Muthaswamy, Directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal and Ravi Vimal Nevetia and another company ABG International Pvt Ltd for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The bank had first filed a complaint on November 8, 2019, on which the CBI had sought some clarifications on March 12, 2020.

The bank had first filed a complaint on November 8, 2019, on which the CBI had sought some clarifications on March 12, 2020.

The bank filed a fresh complaint in August that year. After "scrutinising" for over one and a half-year, the CBI acted on the complaint filing an FIR on February 7, 2022.

The bank filed a fresh complaint in August that year. After "scrutinising" for over one and a half-year, the CBI acted on the complaint filing an FIR on February 7, 2022.

The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks and financial institutions with the SBI having exposure of 2468.51 crore.

The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks and financial institutions with the SBI having exposure of 2468.51 crore.

The forensic audit has shown that between 2012-17, the accused colluded together and committed illegal activities including diversion of funds, misappropriation and criminal breach of trust.

The forensic audit has shown that between 2012-17, the accused colluded together and committed illegal activities including diversion of funds, misappropriation and criminal breach of trust.

It is the biggest bank fraud case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Funds were used for purposes other than for which they were released by banks.

It is the biggest bank fraud case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Funds were used for purposes other than for which they were released by banks.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!