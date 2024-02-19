As part of a four-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi, Union Minister Smriti Irani conducted a ‘Jan Samwad’ where she listened to people's grievances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union minister for women and child development expressed dissatisfaction and strongly admonished officials for alleged negligence while listening to a case.

Irani reprimanded an administrative official in the Tikar Mafi area of UP's Amethi over an alleged land encroachment and directed the SDM to have the land vacated within half an hour.

“Kyu kal karna hai, abhi adhe ghante me karo warna mai khud baith jaunga (Why wait until tomorrow? Do it within half an hour, or else I'll personally stage a protest)," Smriti warned the revenue official about the alleged slow progress of work.

Here's the video:

Rahul Gandhi in Amethi Meanwhile, extending his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited Amethi on Monday, after resuming his yatra from Pratapgarh.

Earlier, Amethi used to be a Congress stronghold until 2019 when Rahul Gandhi lost to Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress is still undecided on whether Rahul Gandhi will attempt to regain the Congress stronghold, especially since Sonia Gandhi has also left Rae Bareli for the Rajya Sabha.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in Babuganj.

"We will stay in Amethi tonight and reach Raebareli tomorrow morning. We will stay in Lucknow tomorrow and in Kanpur the day after. Then, we will take 2 days' rest on 22nd and 23rd February..." said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

With PTI inputs.

