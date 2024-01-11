‘Abhi lunch time hai’: SBI Unnao gets a surprise visit from a bull | Watch

State Bank of India in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao were confronted with an unexpected visitor when bull entered the bank premises taking the staff and customers by surprise on Wednesday. The video was shared on microblogging platform X and quickly became viral. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A stationed security person at the SBI branch in the Shahganj locality of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao had to chase the bull out.

The 30 second video shared on X shows the bull stationed in one place, projecting a stupefied stare at the customers around the animal. The video of people huffing away from the two horned bull has left the internet in splits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The netizen who shared the video captioned it, “SBI bank to bull: Abhi Lunch Time Hai"

Seeing the unexpected guest, the customers and bank staff can be seen huddled together in a corner, while the security guard tries to shoo it away with a stick and asks people to step back.

According to SBI, the bull came inside after being engaged in a confrontation with another one outside the premises. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Two bulls were initially engaged in a confrontation outside the bank. When one pursued the other towards the bank entrance, the open door facilitated its entry, causing a brief disturbance. Fortunately, this incident occurred during a period of lower customer presence in the bank," News18 quoted Gaurav Singh, the bank's chief manager, as saying.

Last year, a cow was filmed freely walking inside a clothing store in a mall in the Dhubri district of Assam. The video received much attention on social media.

On 8 January, unidentified thieves stole an ATM machine of the SBI containing about ₹30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district. The incident took place around 2:45 am on Monday near the Kagarol bus stand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The owner of the house in which the SBI branch is running told the police that he suddenly heard a noise in the ATM and screamed to alert the neighbours.

The house owner further told the police that the thieves uninstalled the ATM machine and ran away with it in a van as he shouted for help.

