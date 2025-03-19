’Abhi party hai...’: Merchant Navy officer kept texting, but unanswered calls nailed his wife in murder case

Days after Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput was killed, allegedly by his wife and her lover, in Uttar Pradesh, chilling details are coming to light. Two days after his disappearance, his sister Chinki reportedly received WhatsApp messages from his number, asking if she would be in Meerut for Holi.

According to an NDTV report, Saurabh, who had been missing since March 4, was killed by his wife Muskaan and her boyfriend Sahil, and pieces of his body were buried in a plastic drum full of cement.

However, his sister received WhatsApp messages from his number on March 6 asking if she would be in Meerut for Holi. She replied yes. She also received another message in which Saurabh mentioned he was away and would only return after Holi.

What did the WhatsApp chats said? According to the WhatsApp chats which took place on Saturday, reported by NDTV, here are the chat details.

Chinki said at 10.09 am: Saurabh Kab aaya ga

Saurabh replied at 11.12 am: Bta dunga

Chinki said at 1.12 pm: Kal m ja rhi hu. Aisliya pucha rhi thi.

Saurabh replied at 1.16 pm: abhe to party hai aur vha jaunga. To pata nhe abhi.

To this Chinki messaged at 1.26 pm: Chal koi nhi. Tu enjoy kar.

Now, the Merchant Navy officer's family claimed that Saurabh's wife, Muskaan, sent those messages. Though the family members received messages from his number, he was not taking their calls.

Concerned and worried about Saurabh's safety, the family members filed a police complaint. When police questioned Muskaan and Sahil, their extramarital affair and Saurabh's brutal murder came to light.

Earlier, on February 24, Saurabh, who was in London for work, came home for his six-year-old daughter's birthday and was staying in a rented house with Muskaan due to differences with his family.

The report said that Saurabh was seen taking his daughter to school for some days. On not being seen for a few days, people questioned Muskaan, to which she replied that he had gone to the hills for a short break. But later, it was revealed that Muskaan and Sahil had stabbed Saurabh to death, chopped his body into 15 pieces and buried it in cement.

How did the crime come to light? The crime came to light due to a foul smell and when information about merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput going missing on March 4 was received.

“An investigation was launched upon receiving information about the matter,” ASP Ayush Vikram Singh was quoted by News18 as saying.

Accused confess to crime "During the questioning, Sahil confessed that on March 4, he and Muskaan stabbed Saurabh to death. They dismembered the body, put it in a drum and sealed it with cement. Police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem," ASP Ayush Vikram Singh added.

The police said that Sahil and Muskan, the accused, have been arrested, and an FIR has been registered against them. A further probe is underway.