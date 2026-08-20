CJP protests: SC sets up 5-member panel to probe police ‘excesses’ - Who is on it, what will it examine?

The Supreme Court has constituted a 5-member committee headed by retired judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to probe allegations of police excesses against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protestors in the national capital last month, legal news website Bar and Bench reported.

The panel has been entrusted with the task of fact-finding. The Court also said that the committee will look into the allegations concerning sexual assault and online harassment of womenprotestors, and victimisation of other vulnerable persons through social media.

Besides Justice Reddy, the committee will have former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla and former Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi as its members.

The order constituting the committee was passed by a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.

Who are in the panel? -Justice (Retd.) R Subhash Reddy, former SC judge - Chairperson

-Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Chief Justice, Punjab & Haryana HC

-Justice Shalinder Kaur, former Delhi HC judge

-Rishi Kumar Shukla, former CBI Director

-Dr LR Bishnoi, retired DGP, Meghalaya

The top court made it clear that police can face departmental action independent of committee's findings and that larger constitutional questions on the protests are to be decided by Court separately, later, Bar and Bench reported.

The Court passed the order on a batch of petitions concerning police brutality during protests at Jantar Mantar and in Bihar and other parts of the country over alleged paper leaks of NEET and other examinations.

The petitioners had moved the Court seeking pan-India guidelines to ensure that peaceful protests are allowed. Some petitions also sought action against protesters accused of assaulting police personnel during the demonstrations.

The protests had begun in June on a call by the CJP against repeated question paper leaks. They demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who eventually stepped down from the position on 25 July.

What will the panel investigate? Among other tasks, the panel will:

- Probe police excesses as well as protestor violence.

- Give priority to allegations of harassment and molestation of women protestors.

- Examine grievous injuries caused to protestors by police action.

- Ensure preservation of CCTV, drone, body cam and PCR call records from the protests.

- Release detained minors, except those facing grave and heinous charges.

- Protection of protestors' personal data, public disclosure of data barred.

The proceedings come against the backdrop of weeks of student demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, including a hunger strike and a subsequent march towards Parliament.

CJP Protests The protests gained momentum after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk joined and started a hunger strike in solidarity. Wangchuk was later removed from the protest site and taken to a hospital by the Delhi Police, citing his worsening health condition. He ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital late on July 23

On July 20, thousands of students participated in the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march organised by the CJP, demanding, among other things, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination paper leaks and seeking wider reforms in the examination system.

As demonstrators attempted to move towards Parliament and breach police barricades in central Delhi, security personnel used tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. There were allegations of use of pellet guns too during the protest.

Several videos subsequently circulated on social media, purportedly showing protesters being manhandled by police personnel, leading to allegations of excessive use of force.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke: Use PM CARES Fund to build schools

The Delhi Police, however, defended its action and maintained that force was used only after sections of the protesting crowd allegedly turned violent and engaged in stone-pelting.