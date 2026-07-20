Abhijeet Dipke has been picked up by Delhi Police from Jantar Mantar, not detained: CJP

Abhijeet Dipke has been picked up by the Police from Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Monday, 20 July.

“Dipke has bene picked up by the Police. We request all MPs to immediately stand in support of students on the streets,” CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said in a post on X.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was Abhijeet Dipke picked up by the Delhi Police? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke was picked up by the Delhi Police amid ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, where they were calling for support for students. 2 What events led to Abhijeet Dipke ending his hunger strike? ⌵ Dipke ended his hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk and Riya Thapa's father, who urged him to lead the march to Parliament instead. 3 How is the Delhi Police responding to the protests at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The Delhi Police deployed heavy security and multiple layers of barricading to prevent protesters from breaching security zones and to maintain law and order. 4 What are the demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)? ⌵ The CJP demands accountability from the government for failures in the education system and seeks a ₹1 crore relief for families of students who have died by suicide. 5 Should protesters expect any legal action from the police during the current protests? ⌵ Yes, the Delhi Police has warned that legal action will be taken against any individuals who violate orders prohibiting gatherings and protests around high-security areas.

“The Police are brutally cracking down and beating up peaceful protesters,” he said.

Laster Das said in an updated post that Dipke has not been detained or arrested.

Das and Ashutosh Ranka, another CJP spokesperson met Union Minister JP Nadda amid a protest march by the group in Central Delhi.

Earlier, security forces used tear gas shells near Shastri Bhawan here as several protesters attempted to push through security barricades in a bid to reach Jantar Mantar to join the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament on Monday, sources said.

The action came amid heightened tensions in the high-security zone.

Heavy police deployment Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel remained in place across central Delhi to prevent any breach of security. Security has been doubled across the New Delhi district with additional companies of paramilitary forces and police personnel from adjoining districts deployed to maintain law and order, police sources were quoted as saying to news agencies.

Several companies of paramilitary forces, which had been kept in reserve, have also been pressed into service as the situation evolved, they said.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk sets 3 conditions to end fast ahead of CJP march to Parliament

Delhi Police personnel from several adjoining districts have been deployed at key junctions, sensitive locations and around government buildings to strengthen the security grid.

Joint Commissioners of Police and other senior officers are monitoring the situation on the ground, with the entire senior leadership remaining on the roads to supervise security arrangements, a police officer said.

"Multiple layers of barricading have been erected at strategic points to regulate movement and prevent protesters from entering high-security zones," the officer added.

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ends hunger strike, joins march

"Our main motive is to maintain law and order. All senior officers are on the road to continuously monitor the situation. Additional police force has been deployed and reserve paramilitary companies have been mobilised wherever required," he added.

Our main motive is to maintain law and order. All senior officers are on the road to continuously monitor the situation.

The officer said they have installed barricades at multiple locations including near Constitution Club, Press Club of India, near Parliament, Parliament Street, Shankar Road, Jantar Mantar and several other entry locations in New Delhi.

"No one will be allowed to breach law and order at any cost," the source added.

Earlier, Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk and father of NEET student, Riya Thapa, who had died of suicide.

Dipke had begun the fast after Wangchuk was hospitalised on July 18, when his own 21-day hunger strike necessitated medical intervention. Dipke broke the fast with a glass of juice.

In a post on X, the CJP said father of NEET student Riya Thapa, who died by suicide, persuaded Diple to end his hunger strike so that he can lead the march to Parliament.