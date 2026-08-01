Abhijeet Dipke hopes PM Modi apologises in tonight's video — ‘…to all girls whom police beat with brutality’

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which led the massive anti-NEET protests in Delhi last month, questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would apologise for the Delhi Police lathi-charge against students during the July 20 Sansad Chalo march, and “to all those girls whom the police beat with such brutality”.

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Dipke's video message on X comes a day after Modi's appeal to "forgive" young protesters who used abusive language against him and his late mother.

The July 20 march to Parliament turned violent with police using lathis and tear gas, resulting in multiple injuries. The Supreme Court observed that peaceful agitation does not justify lathi-charges, and called for independent probes.

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacts to FIR on woman for remark on PM Modi

‘Hope Modi ji will apologize for lathi-charge’ Taking a dig at Modi's ‘forgiveness’ Reel last night, Dipke said he hopes that the prime minister will post another video today to apologise for smashing the heads of young girls during the police brutality on July 20, and the alleged sexual harassment by police officers.

“Yesterday, we all saw Modi ji's video where he was saying that he is forgiving the children. I think Modi ji will post a new video tonight as well, so I hope Modi ji will apologise in that video,” Dipke said.

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He explained that the prime minister must apologise for the lathi charge on July 20. “The heads of 12-year-old girls were smashed by the police. The girls' clothes were even torn by male police officers, and they were beaten. The police even struck the girls' private parts with lathis,” Dipke said. “So, I want Modi ji to apologise in tonight's video to all those girls whom the police beat with such brutality.”

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What specific incidents of police brutality against girls occurred during the July 20 protest? ⌵ During the July 20 protest, police reportedly smashed the heads of young girls, tore their clothes, and used lathis to strike them, including hitting their private parts. 2 Why did Abhijeet Dipke call for an apology from PM Modi regarding the police action? ⌵ Dipke called for an apology from Modi to address the violence that young girls faced during the police action, emphasizing the brutality and the need for accountability. 3 How did PM Modi respond to the abusive language used by protesters against him? ⌵ PM Modi expressed his pain over the abusive language used against him and his late mother, urging forgiveness for the misguided youth and emphasizing that they should be guided rather than punished. 4 Should PM Modi publicly apologize for the actions of the police during the protests? ⌵ According to Dipke, an apology from Modi would acknowledge the wrongs committed against the protesters, especially young girls, and could promote accountability for state actions. 5 What was the Supreme Court's stance on the police's use of force during protests? ⌵ The Supreme Court observed that peaceful agitation does not justify the use of force like lathi-charges, calling for independent probes into the incidents.

What did PM Modi say in his Reel last night? In a late-night video message on Friday, Modi said it pained him that even his late mother was subjected to "filthy abuses" at Jantar Mantar and expressed "cultural shock" over the language used by young women protesters. At the same time, he called for forgiving the "misguided children", saying the youth should be guided rather than punished.

Dipke had responded to Modi's reel, asking whether he would forgive the students only on reel or also have the cases against them withdrawn.

Several young protesters responded in a style many online users described as reflecting Gen Z's tendency to turn trolling into content. Sharing one such satirical reel by a young woman, the CJP said, “After BJP supporters tried to slander her by calling her 'Babar ki Virasat', she fired back with an extraordinary PowerPoint presentation. You just can't beat Gen Z.”

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.