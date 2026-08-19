‘Abhijeet Dipke an AAP worker, how can he be a student?': Kiren Rijiju takes jibe at CJP founder | Watch

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has targeted Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke alleging he is a worker of Aam Aadmi Party worker who attempted to pass himself off as a student leader in the youth-led protests at Jantar Mantar.

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Rijiju, however, said that while the concerns raised by protesting students are genuine, Arvind Kejriwal-led party attempted to "hijack" the movement for its own ends.

Responding to a question on whether he appreciated the emergence of young leadership through the recent student-led movements, Rijiju said the government takes student grievances seriously but drew a distinction between student activism and political opportunism.

"The students' concerns are valid, but the attempt by the Aam Aadmi Party and others to hijack the situation is not right. Abhijeet Dipke is our own boy from Maharashtra, but he is an Aam Aadmi Party worker. How cam he be a 'student'?" Rijiju is heard saying in the ANI interview.

Dipke had previously worked with the Aam Aadmi Party before the beginning of the satirical movement, the Cockroach Janta Party, which came after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks about ‘cockroaches’ during a Supreme Court hearing.

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Dipke has not been associated with AAP after 2023 after which he went to the US for higher studies.

Dipke returned to India from the US in June this year to lead an agitation against the NEET-UG paper leakthat saw youth from different parts of the country converge at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand reforms and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister. Pradhan resigned on 25 July. Dipke's CJP saw support from various political parties, including AAP.

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Dipke gets NDA minister's offer Rijiu’s remarks came a day after another union minister, Ramdas Athawale offered Dipke to join his party - Republican Party of India (Athawale) or the RPI (A).

Athawale, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, said on Monday that Dipke should join RPI (A) to fulfil Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream, strengthen society and the party.

Athwale's party, the Republican Party of India (A) is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

“I think Abhijeet Dipke is an Ambedkarite. He is active and young. He should consider joining Republic Party of India (A),” Athwale was quoted as saying by news agencies in Nagpur on Monday, 17 August.

In the ANI interview, Rijiju added that the government remains open to engaging directly with students over their genuine demands, but accused political parties of exploiting the movement following electoral setbacks.

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Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke gets offer from Union minister to join his party

"Students have a certain passion, and one can engage in dialogue with them, but when political parties try to grind their own political axes by hiding behind students- that is simply not right," he said.

The students' concerns are valid, but the attempt by the Aam Aadmi Party and others to hijack the situation is not right.

The CJP has cleared that it is going to remain as a pressure group. "We are not forming a political party; we will operate solely as a pressure group." It is currently conducting a 'School Thik Karo' campaign to highlight the issues present in government schools in villages.

(With ANI inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.