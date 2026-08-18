Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said that Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke must join he Republican Party of India (Athawale) to fulfil Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream, strengthen society and the party.

The Republican Party of India (A) is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

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“I think Abhijeet Dipke is an Ambedkarite. He is active and young. He should consider joining Republic Party of India (A),” he said.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale), widely known as RPI (A), is an apolitical party rooted in the Dalit Buddhist movement and the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar. Headquartered in New Delhi, the party is led by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

What next for CJP? Ramdas Athawale is the sole Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Republican Party of India (A) in India's Parliament. He is a Rajya Sabha MP representing Maharashtra and holds office as the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Dipke had on 5 August said that CJP would not transfirm into a political party but wuld rather serve as a pressure group.

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Speaking to reporters ahead of the CJP's core team meeting in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke said the discussions will focus on the dwindling trust of the people in institutions such as the media and the judiciary.

"For now, CJP will be a pressure group, as what India needs now is a pressure group," Dipke asserted.

Dipke returns to India in June Dipke returned to India from the US in June to lead an agitation against the NEET-UG paper leak that saw youth from different parts of the country converge in Delhi to demand reforms and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister.

On Tuesday, Dipke said the condition of government schools will “magically” improve if ministers enrol their children there. He said his suggestion and appeal was not just restricted to ministers, but everyone in the government's education department, including officials, principals and teachers.

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“All those working in the education department, including Ministers, officials, principals and teachers, should enrol their own children in govt schools. Then watch how quickly our govt schools magically improve,” Dipke said in a tweet, expanding his outreach on a campaign seeking to bring reforms to government schools in India.

I think Abhijeet Dipke is an Ambedkarite. He is active and young. He should consider joining Republican Party of India (A).

CJP is currently working on a 'School Thik Karo' campaign to highlight the issues present in government schools in villages. On Independence Day, August 15, Dipke conducted his first school audit at a government school in his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli district of Maharashtra.

(With ageny inputs)