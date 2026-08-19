Abhijeet Dipke reacts to NDA leader's ‘join the party’ offer: ‘Wasn’t I anti-national for you just a month ago?’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke has reacted to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's offer to join his party - Republican Party of India (Athawale) or the RPI (A).

The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament had said that Dipke should join RP (A) to fulfil Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream, strengthen society and the party.

“Abhi ek mahine pehle toh me anti-national tha tumhare liye?” (‘Wasn’t I anti-national for you just a month ago?)" Dipke wrote in an Instagram story.

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Athwale's party, the Republican Party of India (A) is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

“I think Abhijeet Dipke is an Ambedkarite. He is active and young. He should consider joining Republic Party of India (A),” Athwale was quoted as saying by news agencies in Nagpur on Monday, 17 August.

The RPI (A) is rooted in the Dalit Buddhist movement and the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar. Headquartered in New Delhi, the party is led by Athawale, who is its sole Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha MP representing Maharashtra. Athawale is Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in Prime minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Dipke had on 5 August said that CJP would not transfirm into a political party but wuld rather serve as a pressure group.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the CJP's core team meeting in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke said the discussions will focus on the dwindling trust of the people in institutions such as the media and the judiciary.

"For now, CJP will be a pressure group, as what India needs now is a pressure group," Dipke asserted.

CJP movement and Pradhans's resignation Dipke returned to India from the US in June to lead an agitation against the NEET-UG paper leak that saw youth from different parts of the country converge in Delhi to demand reforms and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister.

On Tuesday took strong exception to students allegedly being asked to sweep their classroom at a government school in a village in the district.

Dipke, whose party launched the 'School Thik Karo' (improve government schools) campaign last week, visited Dhegaj village in his native district where he learnt that students sweep their classroom themselves.

Wasn't I anti-national for you just a month ago?

''This is completely wrong....When there is cleaning staff, why are the kids sweeping classrooms?" he was seen asking the teachers in a video.