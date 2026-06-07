Abhijeet Dipke says Cockroach Janta Party to unveil action plan for nationwide agitation: ‘We won’t step back until….'

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-driven online initiative, stated on Sunday that the agitation against alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down.

Addressing reporters, Dipke said that the protest held under the CJP banner at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday was a major success, claiming that nearly 7,000 people attended the demonstration. He also announced plans to expand the movement across the country.

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'The protest we staged (at Jantar Mantar) was successful, as 6,000 to 7,000 people attended it. This agitation will go nationwide. We won't step back till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We will roll out a further action plan to take this agitation nationwide," PTI quoted Dipke as saying.

Dipke took to X and said that many of those who participated in the protest had never taken part in a demonstration before, but the collective turnout gave them the confidence to voice their anger and frustration with the education system. He mentioned that meaningful change would only be possible if people made their voices heard.

“I want to thank each and every one of you who braved the hot summer sun, young kids and students included, and proved that a peaceful protest is our greatest strength. The government cannot touch a unified, peaceful movement. Us cockroaches don’t ever need to fear them. But this doesn't end here,” he stated.

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Dipke added, “Dharmendra Pradhan has wronged an entire generation. If he is not removed or does not step down within the next 7 days, we will be forced to continue our protest on the ground.”

Abhijeet Dipke returns to India Meanwhile, Dipke announced on Sunday that he would return to his hometown to visit his parents, prompting authorities to increase security around his residence.

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Having arrived in Delhi from the United States on Saturday morning, Dipke exited the airport carrying a copy of BR Ambedkar’s autobiography. After obtaining approval from the Delhi Police, he proceeded to Jantar Mantar, where the protest was held.

CJP Delhi protest Demonstrators carrying placards calling for Pradhan’s resignation were seen wearing cockroach-themed masks distributed at the venue. Along with demanding the minister's resignation, participants criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for engaging in what they described as “Hindu-Muslim” politics and raised patriotic slogans such as “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

The group had urged young people across the country to join the Delhi protest over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, aiming to demonstrate widespread public support.

The protest also drew participation from climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI leader Annie Raja, as well as activists affiliated with various Left-wing student and youth organisations.

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About CJP CJP has been calling for greater accountability in connection with alleged discrepancies in various examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC exams. Launched as an online movement in May, the CJP rapidly gained traction, amassing more than 22 million Instagram followers.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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