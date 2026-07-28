Abhijeet Dipke warns govt of 'massive protest' if 'witch-hunting' of students continues

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday warned the Centre of another round of large-scale demonstrations, alleging that students involved in the nationwide agitation over the NEET examination controversy were being subjected to police harassment despite assurances that no punitive action would follow.

The warning comes days after the CJP suspended its high-profile protest following the government's acceptance of one of its key demands. However, the youth-led movement has made it clear that it considers the pause a strategic decision rather than the end of its campaign, with tensions continuing over arrests and alleged action against protesters.

Dipke warns of fresh agitation if action against students continues In a post on X, Dipke accused authorities of targeting students who had participated in the demonstrations and warned that the movement would return to the streets if the alleged harassment did not stop.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What actions has the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) taken against alleged police harassment of students? ⌵ The CJP has warned the government of mass protests if the harassment of students involved in the NEET examination controversy continues, asserting that targeted actions against them must cease. 2 Why did Abhijeet Dipke say the student protest movement is just beginning? ⌵ Despite the temporary suspension of protests after some demands were met, Dipke emphasized that the movement has 'a long way to go' as they continue to seek additional reforms and compensation for affected families. 3 How did the CJP respond to the government claims of protecting protesters? ⌵ CJP spokespersons revealed that they were assured by the government that there would be no future legal repercussions against protesters and that FIRs would be withdrawn, yet they plan to continue their campaign until all concerns are completely addressed. 4 Should the government meet the demands of the CJP to avoid renewed protests? ⌵ Yes, the CJP has stated that if the government's agreement is not honored and all detainees are not released, they will be compelled to resume protests, highlighting the urgency of fulfilling their demands. 5 What remains a flashpoint in the student movement according to the CJP? ⌵ The ongoing arrests and legal actions against students involved in the protests are significant flashpoints, as many have faced stringent charges, leading to heightened tensions between the student movement and the government.

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Issuing a direct warning to the government, Dipke wrote, “If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janta Party will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon.”

Abhijeet Dipke also urged the government to halt what he described as a campaign against young protesters, saying: “The Govt must stop targeting and witch-hunting students.”

The remarks signal that the confrontation between the student movement and the government remains unresolved despite the temporary suspension of protests.

CJP says movement has 'a long way to go' Although the group called off its sit-in after the Centre agreed to one of its principal demands, Dipke said the campaign was entering a new phase rather than concluding.

In another post on X, he said the organisation had "a long way to go" and described the end of the protest as "just the beginning."

Among the group's remaining demands is compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide during the examination controversy. The Centre has said it will provide the maximum possible compensation to affected families but has not committed to the amount sought by the CJP.

The party has also accused the government of reneging on assurances that demonstrators would not face legal consequences after ending the protest.

"If the government does not honour the agreement and release everyone detained or arrested, we will be compelled to resume the protest," CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told reporters.

The government has not issued an official response to the allegations.

NEET Protest: Arrests and legal action remain a flashpoint The renewed warning comes two days after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union education minister following mounting criticism over repeated failures in the conduct of competitive examinations, including NEET.

According to the CJP, at least 100 people have been arrested across the country, many under stringent non-bailable provisions. The organisation has established a legal fund to support protesters facing criminal cases.

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Saurav Das, another spokesperson for the movement, said the fund would help cover legal expenses for students and activists facing prosecution.

The student-led campaign has grown rapidly since its launch in May by Dipke, a 30-year-old public relations graduate. The movement has attracted millions of followers on social media and drew tens of thousands of demonstrators to New Delhi and several other cities last week, demanding Pradhan's resignation and sweeping reforms to India's examination system.

Congress youth wing says helpline received more than 1,000 distress calls Separately, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said its emergency helpline for students affected during the recent protests had received 1,080 calls, including around 300 from Delhi.

The youth wing said many callers sought legal assistance, shelter and medical support, while several women reported alleged online abuse, intimidation and visits to their homes following the demonstrations.

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"We have received a total of 1,080 calls, many of which were distress calls requiring immediate assistance. Every such call was promptly attended to. Serious complaints, including online trolling of women and girls, visits to their homes, intimidation and harassment, were immediately acted upon," the IYC said in a statement.

According to the organisation, 55 cases requiring legal intervention were referred to its legal team after initial assistance was provided through volunteers and party workers.