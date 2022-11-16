Abhijit Bose lists reasons for leaving WhatsApp in LinkedIn post

Abhijit Bose lists reasons for leaving WhatsApp in LinkedIn post2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose has quit the company, making another high-profile exit from the tech industry in recent months. Besides, Meta India Public Policy Director Rajiv Aggarwal has also resigned from the social media platform.
The exit of the top executives from the Organization has come when Facebook owner Meta announced the layoff of its 11,000 employees globally.
After their resignation, Bose penned down a long note on LinkedIn, explaining the reason behind the tough decision. He said he delayed his decision to give his resignation because of the layoff at Meta.
In a LinkedIn post, Bose wrote, "It has been a tough week for all of our team at WhatsApp as we had to say Goodbyes to many amazing teammates last week. Amidst all of this, I just shared some news with our WhatsApp and India teams. It has been planned for a while, but given the events last week, we wanted to hold this back so we could focus on supporting those impacted last week".
Further, Bose said that he is excited about his next gig. He is planning to rejoin the entrepreneurial world after a short break.
"I believe that the next 5 years will be transformational for India -- with many of our current pre-IPO companies very quickly becoming the global leaders in their respective sectors. After a small break, I plan to rejoin the entrepreneurial world; you’ll see announcements on that shortly!" he added.
Ending his note, Bose said, "WhatsApp has the potential and opportunity to change the World. I hope that we keep our ambition and aggressiveness for impact, outsized and beyond what others think is achievable!".
Both Bose and Aggarwal reportedly resigned on their own accord.
Bose joined WhatsApp in February 2019 after serving as the co-founder and CEO of the payments platform Ezetap for more than 7 years (which is now a part of Razorpay).
In India, being one of the company's biggest markets, WhatsApp and Meta have come under heavy criticism over the years due to a number of controversies. These have included allegations of antitrust behavior, privacy mishandling, and enabling the spread of fake news that led to election manipulation. The legal system in the country is still processing some of the regulatory fallout from this.
As a result of the greater redundancies, the company will now have to figure out how to manage all of these problems as well as the day-to-day operations of running and extending the platform.
(With ANI inputs)
