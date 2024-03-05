Abhijit Gangopadhyay announces he’s joining BJP after resigning as Calcutta HC judge

Abhijit Gangopadhyay announced on Tuesday that he is joining the BJP, hours after he resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am joining the BJP as it is a national party, which is fighting against the corruption of the TMC in Bengal," said Abhijit Gangopadhyay while addressing a press conference.

He would join the BJP on March 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gangopadhyay sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu with copies to CJI DY Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC TS Sivagnanam in the morning.

