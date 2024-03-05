Hello User
Abhijit Gangopadhyay announces he's joining BJP after resigning as Calcutta HC judge
BREAKING NEWS

Abhijit Gangopadhyay announces he’s joining BJP after resigning as Calcutta HC judge

Livemint

  • Abhijit Gangopadhyay announces he’s joining BJP after resigning as Calcutta HC judge

Breaking news

Abhijit Gangopadhyay announced on Tuesday that he is joining the BJP, hours after he resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court.

“I am joining the BJP as it is a national party, which is fighting against the corruption of the TMC in Bengal," said Abhijit Gangopadhyay while addressing a press conference.

He would join the BJP on March 7.

Gangopadhyay sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu with copies to CJI DY Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC TS Sivagnanam in the morning.

