The Indian Army on Wednesday informed of the development and said that Captain Abhilasha Barak was awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilot.
NEW DELHI :India on Wednesday received it first female Combat Aviator in Abhilasha Barak.
The announcement was made on the official social media page of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army).
The historic achievemnt of Captain Abhilasha Barak was called the "Golden Letter Day" in the history of Indian Army Aviation.
The note, attached to the Instagram upload, read, "Golden letter day in the history of Indian Army aviation. Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes the first woman officer to join Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator after successful completion of training."
"Captain Abhilasha Barak has been awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots by Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation. Young Aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation Squadrons," it read.
Captain Barak hails from Haryana and was commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps in September, 2018.
Captain Abhilasha has done a number of professional military courses before joining the Army Aviation Corps, said the official.
Some images from the ceremony were also shared on Twitter. Take a look:
According to the official website, the inception of the Army Aviation wing of the RAF in India took place in 1942. However, it was only in August 1947 that the first Indian Air Observation Post-flight was raised.
The Army Aviation Corps, in particular, was established on 1 November 1986. It was “immediately inducted into Operation Pawan," which has been described as a “crucial test" for the Corps that had been newly formed.
