Abhinav Arora's mother files case against 7 YouTubers in Mathura: Why is 10-year-old 'Bal Sant Baba' in the news?

  • She has also accused the seven ‘anti-Hindu’ people of violating Abhinav Arora’s privacy.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Abhinav Arora is a spiritual content creator from Delhi who claims that his spiritual journey began when he was just three years old.
The mother of Abhinav Arora, a spiritual content creator from Delhi, has moved the court in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh against “anti-Hindu” YouTubers.

Abhinav’s mother Jyoti Arora has filed a criminal case against seven YouTubers who allegedly trolled the 10-year-old boy for his social media content, reported Bar and Bench.

She has also accused the seven “anti-Hindu” people of violating his privacy.

“The actions of the accused persons have caused immense emotional suffering for the complainant's minor child, especially considering that the complainant's minor child is only 10 years old. He is unable to freely practise his religion or live his daily life without the fear of being harassed or insulted physically or online,” the complaint states, the report added.

 

Also Read | Who is Abhinav Arora, the ’Bal Sant’ Swami Rambhadracharya called ‘murkh ladka’?

Abhinav’s fans call him ‘Bal Sant Baba’. He has over 9.5 lakh followers on Instagram.

Several people have raised questions about his authenticity and spiritual credibility.

Abhinav Arora’s family on Monday claimed that he received a life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much, Jyoti Arora told ANI.

"Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats...Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much," she said.

 

Also Read | Karni Sena announces ‘ ₹1,11,11,111 for any cop who kills Lawrence Bishnoi’

"We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav," she added.

Recently, a video had gone viral, showing Abhinav being scolded by Swami Rambhadracharya.

On this, she said, "It was not such a big issue as it is being made out to be...This video is from 2023, it happened in Vrindavan. Abhinav was so engrossed in devotion that he forgot he had to be silent on the stage and started chanting. Rambhadracharaya ji also gave him blessings later.. even the scoldings of elders are equal to blessings."

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 04:30 PM IST
      Popular in News

