After testing positive for coronavirus last month, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has recovered from the disease. He was discharged from the hospital, the actor announced on Saturday.

"A promise is promise! This afternoon I tested COVID-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this," the 44-year-old actor wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The superstar was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11. On Twitter, the actor thanked "the doctor and nursing staff at the hospital for all that they have done."

"Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU!," his tweet read.

A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

Veteran Bollywood actor and his father, Amitabh Bachchan was also tested positive for novel coronavirus last month and admitted to hospital for treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on August 2 after recovery.

"I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine," Amitabh Bachchan announced on Twitter.

"Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day," he added.

The virus took a toll on the Bachchan family members. Famous Bollywood actor and Abhishek's wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya, were also tested positive for COVID-19 in July. Both of them were recovered from the infection on July 27 and discharged from the Nanavati Hospital.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via