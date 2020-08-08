Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Abhishek Bachchan recovers from COVID-19, says 'told you guys I'd beat this' on Twitter
Abhishek Bachchan's father, Amitabh Bachchan was also tested positive for novel coronavirus last month

Abhishek Bachchan recovers from COVID-19, says 'told you guys I'd beat this' on Twitter

1 min read . 03:20 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • The Bollywood superstar was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11
  • On Twitter, the actor thanked 'the doctor and nursing staff at the hospital for all that they have done'

After testing positive for coronavirus last month, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has recovered from the disease. He was discharged from the hospital, the actor announced on Saturday.

After testing positive for coronavirus last month, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has recovered from the disease. He was discharged from the hospital, the actor announced on Saturday.

"A promise is promise! This afternoon I tested COVID-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this," the 44-year-old actor wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"A promise is promise! This afternoon I tested COVID-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this," the 44-year-old actor wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The superstar was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11. On Twitter, the actor thanked "the doctor and nursing staff at the hospital for all that they have done."

"Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU!," his tweet read.

Veteran Bollywood actor and his father, Amitabh Bachchan was also tested positive for novel coronavirus last month and admitted to hospital for treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on August 2 after recovery.

"I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine," Amitabh Bachchan announced on Twitter.

"Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day," he added.

The virus took a toll on the Bachchan family members. Famous Bollywood actor and Abhishek's wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya, were also tested positive for COVID-19 in July. Both of them were recovered from the infection on July 27 and discharged from the Nanavati Hospital.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated