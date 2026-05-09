Abhishek Banerjee alleges rigging in Bengal polls moments after Suvendu Adhikari took oath as CM: ‘Democracy can only….'

Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee slammed PM Modi-led government at the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Suggesting that the democratic institutions were compromised during the process, he said that nearly 30 lakh genuine voters were allegedly disenfranchised from the electoral rolls.

Calling 2026 West Bengal assembly polls an extremely difficult election, he claimed that the electoral process was tarnished by rigging. In a post on Saturday on X, the 38-year-old TMC General Secretary said, “Democratic institutions that are meant to function impartially appeared compromised, raising serious concerns about the fairness, credibility and transparency of the electoral process in West Bengal.”

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He added, “Democracy can only survive when electoral institutions inspire trust and confidence among citizens. Unfortunately, what we have witnessed has deeply shaken that trust.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What allegations did Abhishek Banerjee make regarding the West Bengal polls? ⌵ Abhishek Banerjee alleged that democratic institutions were compromised during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, leading to the disenfranchisement of nearly 30 lakh genuine voters. He also claimed that the electoral process was tarnished by rigging and raised concerns about the handling of EVMs and post-poll violence. 2 Who took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal after the 2026 assembly elections? ⌵ Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, becoming the head of the state's first BJP government. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath at a ceremony in Kolkata. 3 Did Mamata Banerjee attend Suvendu Adhikari's oath-taking ceremony? ⌵ No, Mamata Banerjee, the outgoing Chief Minister and TMC supremo, did not attend Suvendu Adhikari's oath-taking ceremony, despite being invited. 4 How many seats did the BJP win in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections? ⌵ The BJP secured a commanding victory, winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, which marked the end of the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. 5 What concerns did Abhishek Banerjee express about the electoral process in West Bengal? ⌵ Abhishek Banerjee expressed concerns that democratic institutions appeared compromised, shaking citizens' trust in the fairness, credibility, and transparency of the electoral process. He cited issues like EVM handling and post-poll violence as reasons for suspicion.

He alleged that several disturbing incidents in West Bengal Vidhan Sabha polls, including handling and movement of EVMs and mismatch of control units, among others have created suspicion over credibility of the process and mandate among millions of people. Marking a major shift in the political landscape, BJP secured landslide victory in the 294-member house by winning 207 seats. Opening a new chapter in Bengal politics, the saffron party marched to power in the state for the first time, ending the 15-year rule of the TMC, which was reduced to just 80 seats.

“At the same time, reports of post-poll violence, attacks on party offices, intimidation of our party workers and threats against supporters are deeply alarming and unacceptable in a democratic society. Many dedicated Trinamool workers and supporters who fought tirelessly on the ground have allegedly faced targeted attacks and have been forced to flee their homes out of fear and insecurity. No political worker in a democracy should ever have to choose between their safety and their political beliefs,” the TMC leader said.

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Seeking access to CCTV footage from counting centres, he raised calls for reviving democracy, “Keeping the democratic traditions of this great nation above everything else, my colleagues and I in the Trinamool Congress will continue to stand firmly with the people of West Bengal and with every Trinamool worker who fought tooth and nail against what we believe was a compromised electoral machinery.”

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Concluding the post, he wrote, “I urge every Trinamool supporter and worker to stay strong and united during this difficult time. If anyone has been subjected to post-poll violence, intimidation, or threats, I request them to reach out and share their details with me or DM me. I will do everything within my capacity to ensure their safety and security and pursue every available legal and democratic remedy.”

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Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal Chief Minister This post came minutes after Suvendu Adhikari took oath to office as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, becoming the head of the state’s first BJP government. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath during a grand ceremony at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata.

Full list of West Bengal cabinet ministers who took oath today Suvendu Adhikari- Chief Minister

Dilip Ghosh- Minister

Agnimitra Paul- Minister

Ashok Kirtania- Minister

Kshudiram Tudu- Minister

Nisith Pramanik- Minister