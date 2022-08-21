Mamata Banerjee's face has not been used in TMC posters. Instead, Abhishek Banerjee features in all the posters. This may be the first time such an incident took place since the party's founding in 1998.
Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is changing. It will have a ‘new’ avatar in six months, that’s what the party claims in its recents posters. In numerous locations throughout Kolkata, posters have been put up - declaring that a "new and reformed TMC will come into existence in six months".
Interestingly, this may be the first time in TMC’s history that the posters do not have Didi’s face. Instead, General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's pictures have been used.
The Hazra and Kalighat neighbourhoods in south Kolkata, both close to the TMC supremo's home in Bhowanipore, were where the posters were primarily displayed. However, none of the posters featured images of Mamata Banerjee, which has rarely happened in TMC posters since the party's founding in 1998.
BJP claimed that the posters showed that people no longer believed in Mamata Banerjee. The TMC government, according to the party, was attempting to deflect attention away from its corrupt activities.
West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "Some posters appeared saying that a new face is coming in TMC. Does it mean that people no more trust Mamata Banerjee and that TMC needs a new face? People are against TMC's loot. The party's days are numbered."
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Some people are uncomfortable with the pictures that revealed mountains of cash at multiple locations in the state. That is why to change the fact, it was done (posters were put up), but Bengal's people are aware of the truth."
"Time and again, Abhishek Banerjee has said that we need to learn and improve ourselves. We need to fulfil the aspirations of the masses. So maybe some over-enthusiastic party workers put up posters with his quotes issued in the past," Ghosh said.
There is no question about Mamata Banerjee being the party's ultimate leader, according to TMC vice president Joy Prakash Majumdar.
"Mamata Banerjee gave birth to TMC. She is the Supreme leader and there is no doubt about it. Abhishek Banerjee has reiterated time and again that Mamata Banerjee is our only leader. The posters might have been put up by some over-excited worker," Majumdar told ANI.
