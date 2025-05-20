Abhishek Banerjee to represent TMC in all-party delegations on Operation Sindoor

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee will represent the party in the all-party delegations that has been tasked to carry forth India's message against terrorism on the global stage, the party confirmed on Tuesday.

“We’re delighted to share that our Chairperson Smt Mamata Banerjee has nominated Nat'l GS Shri Abhishek Banerjee to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India’s global outreach against terrorism,” the TMC said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The TMC further stated that Abhishek Banerjee’s inclusion in the delegation brings both conviction and clarity to the table. "His presence will not only reflect Bengal’s firm stand against terror but also strengthen India’s collective voice on the global stage," the party said.

Meanwhile, sources told news agency PTI that Trinamool's decision to name Abhishek Banerjee came after Union minister Kiren Rijiju called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The statement came after a row erupted over TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's name being featured in the list of all-party delegations visiting key partner countries to showcase India's continued fight against terrorism and Operation Sindoor."

India decided to send seven all-party delegations, each led by a prominent leader from various political parties, to different countries to highlight India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier released the list of members who will be part of each of these delegations. The list includes Members of Parliament from multi-parties which have been divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader has been assigned for each group who will lead the delegation on a global level.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had then said, “They [Centre] cannot decide the name. If they request the mother party, the party will decide the name. This is the customary; this is the system.”

"We are with the Central govenment regarding external affairs policy and we are fully supporting them...," Mamata Banerjee was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Banerjee had also asserted that the TMC would have send its representative for the all-party delegation if the government had reached out to them. “No request came to us. If a request came to us, then we could consider. We are in favour of the country,” the CM reportedly said.