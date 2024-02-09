Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: From Devendra Fadnavis to Ajit Pawar, here's what political leaders said

The murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, during a Facebook Live has led to demands for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation. The incident has raised concerns about the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

Premium Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar (R) was shot dead during a ‘Facebook Live’ by a local ‘social activist’ on Thursday.

Several senior politicians have described the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar as 'unfortunate' who was shot dead during a `Facebook Live' by a local `social activist'. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "It's saddening news that a youth leader was murdered. No one should politicize this incident". Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has demanded Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation over Ghosalkar’s murder. Congress leader and LoP Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde's party. Wadettiwar said, "The law and order situation in the state has worsened. The courage of criminals has increased due to the support of the ruling party...The murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar is a political murder". Uddhav faction leader Abhishek Ghosalkar shot dead during Facebook live Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar described the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar as “wrong and unfortunate" and assured that a detailed probe will be conducted to find out what led to the crime.

Tearing into the Eknath Shinde-led NDA government, former minister and party leader Aaditya Thackeray said such lawlessness never prevailed under previous regimes.

Claiming a total breakdown of law and order under the current dispensation, Aaditya Thackeray took to his official X handle to post, “Maharashtra has seen lawlessness like never before. It is shocking beyond words to see the law-and-order situation fail as it has today. Does the system exist at all to protect the common man? Does fear of the law exist? Administration has fully crumbled to being absent."