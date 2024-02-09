Several senior politicians have described the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar as 'unfortunate' who was shot dead during a `Facebook Live' by a local `social activist'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "It's saddening news that a youth leader was murdered. No one should politicize this incident".

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has demanded Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation over Ghosalkar's murder.

Congress leader and LoP Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde's party. Wadettiwar said, "The law and order situation in the state has worsened. The courage of criminals has increased due to the support of the ruling party...The murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar is a political murder".

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar described the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar as "wrong and unfortunate" and assured that a detailed probe will be conducted to find out what led to the crime.

Tearing into the Eknath Shinde-led NDA government, former minister and party leader Aaditya Thackeray said such lawlessness never prevailed under previous regimes.

Claiming a total breakdown of law and order under the current dispensation, Aaditya Thackeray took to his official X handle to post, “Maharashtra has seen lawlessness like never before. It is shocking beyond words to see the law-and-order situation fail as it has today. Does the system exist at all to protect the common man? Does fear of the law exist? Administration has fully crumbled to being absent."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "It is sponsored, planned, and executed by the Central Government to try and silence those voices which speak for the people of this country, which speak strongly against the growing dictatorial tendencies of the Government," Chaturvedi said.

Ghosalkar was shot dead in the abdomen and shoulder at assailant Mauris Noronha's office in IC Colony during a `Facebook Live' by a local `social activist' who also ended his own life.

The video of the incident has gone viral. Sounds of three more shots are also heard in the clip.

Abhishek (40), son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, was also a former corporator. Ghosalkar and Noronha had “personal enmity" but the Facebook Live was arranged to clarify that they had come together ending their bitterness for the betterment.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of Mumbai police has formed two teams to probe into the sensational murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar.

On Friday, the mortal remains of Ghosalkar were brought to his residence in Mumbai's Borivali.

The incident took place days after a BJP MLA was caught on camera firing at an Eknath Shinde faction leader inside a police station at Ulhasnagar.

