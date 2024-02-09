Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday arrested social activist Mauris Noronha's bodyguard Amarendra Mishra after it initiated a probe following the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live session a day earlier, reported news agency PTI .

According to police, Noronha suspected that Ghosalkar had implicated him in a rape case. Police said that Noronha (48) used his bodyguard Amarendra Mishra's licensed pistol to shoot Ghosalkar on Thursday evening and later killing himself.

Mishra was arrested on Friday under section 29 (B) of the Arms Act – which deals with the offense of handing over a weapon to someone without ascertaining if the person is legally permitted to possess it.

The crime branch of Mumbai police recorded the statements of Noronha's family members, including his wife, and learned that he nursed a grudge against Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar and a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT).

Noronha, who faced criminal cases, was earlier arrested in a rape case and spent nearly five months behind bars. He suspected that the Sena leader implicated him in the rape case, and after coming out of jail he would frequently say that he would not 'spare' Ghosalkar, the official said, adding that he first decided to win Ghosalkar’s trust by offering an olive branch to him.

8) Following the murder of Mauris Noronha, a heated political battle has erupted between the ruling and opposition parties, and calls for the resignation of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis have intensified, putting the Eknath Shinde government under pressure.

9) The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, along with allies NCP and Congress, called for immediate action against the Shinde government, citing a deteriorating law and order situation. Opposition parties also slammed Fadnavis for his apparent off-the-cuff remarks over the killing of Ghosalkar.

10) State's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the opposition’s charges on the law and order situation as politically motivated.

With agency inputs.

