Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Mauris Noronha suspected Uddhav Sena leader framed him in rape case, say cops
The crime branch of Mumbai police recorded the statements of Noronha's family members, including his wife, and learnt that he nursed a grudge against Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar and a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT).
Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday arrested social activist Mauris Noronha's bodyguard Amarendra Mishra after it initiated a probe following the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live session a day earlier, reported news agency PTI.
