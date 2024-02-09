 Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Mauris Noronha suspected Uddhav Sena leader framed him in rape case, say cops | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ News / India/  Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Mauris Noronha suspected Uddhav Sena leader framed him in rape case, say cops
Back Back

Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Mauris Noronha suspected Uddhav Sena leader framed him in rape case, say cops

 Livemint

The crime branch of Mumbai police recorded the statements of Noronha's family members, including his wife, and learnt that he nursed a grudge against Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar and a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT).

Family members, relatives and supporters of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during his funeral procession,at Borivali. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)Premium
Family members, relatives and supporters of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during his funeral procession,at Borivali. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday arrested social activist Mauris Noronha's bodyguard Amarendra Mishra after it initiated a probe following the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live session a day earlier, reported news agency PTI.

According to police, Noronha suspected that Ghosalkar had implicated him in a rape case. Police said that Noronha (48) used his bodyguard Amarendra Mishra's licensed pistol to shoot Ghosalkar on Thursday evening and later killing himself.

Mishra was arrested on Friday under section 29 (B) of the Arms Act – which deals with the offense of handing over a weapon to someone without ascertaining if the person is legally permitted to possess it.

ALSO READ: Uddhav faction leader Abhishek Ghosalkar shot dead during Facebook live, shooter kills self

The crime branch of Mumbai police recorded the statements of Noronha's family members, including his wife, and learned that he nursed a grudge against Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar and a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT).

Noronha, who faced criminal cases, was earlier arrested in a rape case and spent nearly five months behind bars. He suspected that the Sena leader implicated him in the rape case, and after coming out of jail he would frequently say that he would not 'spare' Ghosalkar, the official said, adding that he first decided to win Ghosalkar’s trust by offering an olive branch to him.

Here's what we know so far:

1) Social activist Mauris Noronha allegedly shot Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live session on Thursday.

2) He was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday.

3) Mauris Noronha suspected that Ghosalkar had implicated him in a rape case, police said.

4) Noronha (48) used his bodyguard Amarendra Mishra's licensed pistol to shoot Ghosalkar on Thursday evening and later killed himself.

5) After questioning Mishra's wife, police came to know that Naroha nursed a grudge against Abhishek, the son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

6) He was arrested in a rape case and spent nearly five months behind bars and suspected that the Sena leader implicated him in the rape case, and after coming out of jail he would frequently say that he would not 'spare' Ghosalkar.

7) Noronha, who is said to have taken his own life, reportedly committed the act during the live session on social media intended to facilitate a resolution between the two deceased individuals.

8) Following the murder of Mauris Noronha, a heated political battle has erupted between the ruling and opposition parties, and calls for the resignation of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis have intensified, putting the Eknath Shinde government under pressure.

9) The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, along with allies NCP and Congress, called for immediate action against the Shinde government, citing a deteriorating law and order situation. Opposition parties also slammed Fadnavis for his apparent off-the-cuff remarks over the killing of Ghosalkar.

10) State's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the opposition’s charges on the law and order situation as politically motivated.

With agency inputs.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Feb 2024, 10:51 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App