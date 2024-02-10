Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Uddhav Thackeray calls for President's rule and fresh polls in Maharashtra
Dismiss Maharashtra govt and impose President's rule, says Uddhav on state's law and order situation
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded presidential rule in Maharashtra and dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led government after the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar. Thackeray, former CM of Maharashtra said that the law and order situation under the Shinde government has crumbled in the state.