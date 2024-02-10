Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded presidential rule in Maharashtra and dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led government after the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar. Thackeray, former CM of Maharashtra said that the law and order situation under the Shinde government has crumbled in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We demand the dismissal of the Maharashtra government," Thackeray said after his party leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead in Dahisar on Thursday evening. Uddhav Thackeray also accused the state government of protecting mobsters.

Ghosalkar, 40, son of Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead during a Facebook Live by local businessman and social activist Mauris Noronha on Thursday evening. Noronha later killed himself, police said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot and injured a local leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at a police station in Ulhasnagar near Mumbai on February 2 over a land dispute and political rivalry.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his urgent intervention over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Maharashtra.

"I implore you to urgently intervene in the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra before irreparable harm is inflicted upon its residents," the Rajya Sabha member said in the letter.

The once-vibrant city of Mumbai, renowned for trade and commerce, is now marred by escalating crime, violence and gunfire, Chaturvedi said.

The rampant use of firearms to intimidate innocent civilians and public representatives has plunged the state into a perpetual state of fear and insecurity, she added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has also demanded the dismissal of the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.

Raut also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, and demanded his resignation over the law and order situation. "This (twin attacks) reflects failure of (state) Home Minister (Fadnavis). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (Union Home minister) Amit Shah are responsible for imposing this government on us," the Rajya Sabha member remarked. "The chief minister should be sacked and President's Rule must be imposed in the state. Dismiss the government if you have the courage," said Raut, lashing out at the Centre. He claimed crime rate has gone up ever since the Eknath Shinde-led government assumed office in June 2022.

