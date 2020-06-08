Ability to enforce security and recover money pain points: Nilesh Shah

MUMBAI: Since September 2018, certain categories of debt funds have suffered due to defaults and delay in payments. The situation has only compounded due to covid-19. Barring Franklin Templeton India, none of the funds resorted to extreme measures to manage redemption stresses, and the panic did spread to other asset management companies (AMCs). Nilesh Shah, CEO, Kotak Mutual Fund, in an interview, said these issues are limited to only funds investing in lower-rated paper and 90% of debt industry is insulated. According to Shah, ability to enforce security and recover money, are the pain point. Edited excerpts:

Equity funds saw record drop in inflows in April and debt funds struggled with lack of confidence. How are mutual funds managing these covid-19 impacts?

In March we saw equity inflows in excess of ₹10,000 core, in April and May equity flows have tapered down by half. On the debt side, March outflows were regular quarter end phenomenon. April and May combined inflows are in excess of ₹137,000 Crore. Despite the covid-19 challenges, by and large, equity and debt flows have continued in April and May which shows investor confidence in mutual funds. However, there is a shift towards shorter duration and higher credit quality funds on debt side.

Would it be right to say that since 2018 to now, debt funds have moved from one crisis to another?

There is a need to differentiate between debt funds which are more than 90% of debt AUM and Credit Risk Funds. Since September 2018 credit defaults have happened at regular frequency in few Credit Risk Funds. While every default results into an immediate mark down, adversely impacting returns, there is a possibility of partial to full recovery for secured investment through enforcement of security. Debt returns are also impacted when interest rate rises or credit spread widens. Such losses are notional in nature for a long-term investor. In April, credit spreads widened resulting into negative return for our credit risk fund. In May, credit spreads narrowed. Our Credit Risk Funds despite occasional write down & credit spread widening have delivered 7% plus return for last three years. Our other debt funds have delivered returns between 8.25% and 9.5% over the last three years, despite giving daily liquidity.

Credit risk funds will no longer find flavor with investors?

Volatility unleashed due to the proposed winding down of scheme by Franklin Templeton is likely to have an impact on the investors’ minds. We did see outflow in Credit Risk Funds in April as well as May. May outflows have come down substantially over April but it is still outflows. Few Risk takers have started testing the waters keeping in mind portfolio quality and above average credit spreads at current yields. It will be some time before average investors will look to invest in credit risk funds.

Certain AMCs had to create side-pockets in duration funds and not just credit risk?

Some fund houses were pursuing investment across the rating spectrum for their funds with full disclosure of their portfolio. They were generating higher return by taking higher credit risk. Post September 2018, such strategy witnessed delays and defaults resulting into side pocketing, credit environment has steadily deteriorated. Covid 19 has amplified the same.

What are the pain points of fixed income funds that are yet to be addressed?

Due to covid-19 all the three risks for fixed income funds - credit risk, liquidity risk and interest rate risk (due to interest rate volatility) -- have increased. With deft interventions from the Government, RBI and Se markets have stabilised. Our pain point like other fixed income investors remain around ability to manage risks. Our other pain point is ability to enforce security and recover money. Many a times, I feel a fixed income fund manager is 70s and 80s batsman who faced fast bowlers without any protection like helmet, leg guard and hand guard.

How would you rate the recovery process?

The recovery process from defaulter is a big issue. In debt investments one has to deal with defaults. What we need is a swift mechanism to enforce security and recover dues. The defaulters are getting advantage of our overburdened judicial system. Creating new laws isn’t the right solution. We need swift and exemplary delivery of justice so that instead of lenders and investors, borrowers and issuers become afraid of going to courts for recovery.

How would you rate the IBC process for resolution?

Intent was good and much needed. Execution has been impacted by usual constraints which has overburdened our judicial system. The good start of resolving few cases have been negated by number of cases, procedural delay and capacity constraints. It still takes a long while for admission of a case and resolution takes even longer.

The equity valuations are still high. What is it that the market is seeing in these uncertain times?

Equity valuations are below their historical averages on price to book and market cap to GDP ratio. Albeit, they do look expensive on FY-21 earnings. At current level market has discounted many positives like lower oil prices, lower trade deficit led by boycott of Chinese goods & drop in gold imports, swift and comprehensive execution of fiscal and monetary stimulus announced by the government. Most importantly market is expecting a medical solution emerging sooner rather than later which will allow resumption of normal economic activities. Market is also discounting MSCI and FTSE Russel proposal to increase weight of India in EM Index by September end which can bring about $ 3-7 billion in FPI flows.

Why were AMCs compelled to seek higher liquidity cushion from the market regulator in some category of funds?

Due to covid-19 secondary market liquidity has come down for below AAA rated papers. AAA rated papers and G-Secs are more tradable. Sebi has kindly approved higher allocation to gilts and AAA rated papers to enhance credit quality and liquidity of our portfolios. In today’s volatile scenario this will enhance investor comfort albeit at the cost of portfolio return.

Do we need some more regulatory support to make debt funds stronger?

We are working with regulators to deepen our debt markets. We need to introduce tools for managing risks. We need to tighten our recovery process so that borrowers and issuers are afraid of defaulting. We also need to educate investors about risk of investing in debt funds and accept the daily volatility due to mark to market.

