Ability to enforce security and recover money pain points: Nilesh Shah

There is a need to differentiate between debt funds which are more than 90% of debt AUM and Credit Risk Funds. Since September 2018 credit defaults have happened at regular frequency in few Credit Risk Funds. While every default results into an immediate mark down, adversely impacting returns, there is a possibility of partial to full recovery for secured investment through enforcement of security. Debt returns are also impacted when interest rate rises or credit spread widens. Such losses are notional in nature for a long-term investor. In April, credit spreads widened resulting into negative return for our credit risk fund. In May, credit spreads narrowed. Our Credit Risk Funds despite occasional write down & credit spread widening have delivered 7% plus return for last three years. Our other debt funds have delivered returns between 8.25% and 9.5% over the last three years, despite giving daily liquidity.