Abnormal covid-19 antibodies may cause fatal blood clots in severe cases: study

The lab-based study of human cells provides key evidence to support the scientific basis for the MATIS trial, and, while no result has been reported yet from this clinical trial, the two teams will continue to work closely together as the clinical trial develops. “Until now, we have only had assumptions about why platelets involved in clotting were being activated during covid-19 infection. One way to think of what happens is that the immune response that is designed to protect you from the infection in some cases, particularly in severely ill patients, actually causes more damage. In this case, the antibodies produced to stop covid-19 from spreading, trigger infected cells to induce platelet activity that causes clotting even though there is no wound that needs healing," Professor Jon Gibbins, director of the Institute for Cardiovascular and Metabolic Research at the University of Reading said.