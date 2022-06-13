What do the new findings indicate?

Several studies have earlier pointed out dinosaurs had a reproductive function similar to that of turtles and other reptiles, in contrast to the segmented reproductive tract of crocodiles and birds. However, “The finding of ovum-in-ovo egg from a titanosaurid nest opens up the possibility that sauropod dinosaurs had an oviduct morphology similar to those of crocodiles or birds and they may have adapted to a mode of egg-laying characteristic of birds," said DU researcher Dr Harsha Dhiman, lead author of the paper.