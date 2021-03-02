Abolition of GST annual audit could save firms up to 30k cr

Budget 2021-22 proposed to remove the mandatory requirement of getting annual accounts audited and the reconciliation statement submitted by specified professionals, such as CAs under the GST regime, the people cited above said. A decision to this effect was already taken by the GST Council, the apex decision-making body for all things related to GST, in March 2020, but it could not be implemented due to covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown, the second official said.

