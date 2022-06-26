Since the US Supreme Court ended the right to abortion, it has sparked discussions on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life. Meanwhile, many point out that India legalised abortion 50 years back. In connection with that, a vintage Indian ad on abortion is being circulated across social media.

The ad says: “Abortion is legal. Abortion is safe. Abortion is a simple procedure if you contact your doctor early."

View Full Image The vintage ad says: “Abortion is legal. Abortion is safe. Abortion is a simple procedure if you contact your doctor early.”

One Twitter user shared the ad and wrote, “Indian ad. 1970s. Thanks to abortion care, India was able to slow down a catastrophic population boom. Women in India have the right to say "I don't want a child this early", "I don't want to keep a fetus with complications", "I don't want another child so soon". No judgements!"

Abortion laws in India

Women in India do not have an unrestricted right to abortion under the law. Under specific conditions and to a certain extent, abortion is permissible based on a medical opinion.

Also Read: Abortion laws around the world

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, a piece of legislation passed by the Parliament in 1971, gave licenced medical professionals permission to perform abortions in specific predetermined situations. Doctors who performed abortions in line with the law were exempt from prosecution under Section 312 IPC.

The legal maximum for abortion was set at 20 weeks when the law was first passed in 1971. Abortion is now legal for women in certain circumstances up to 24 weeks with the 2021 amendment that came into effect on September 24, 2021. Additionally, if "substantial foetal abnormalities" are determined by a Medical Board to exist, there will be no upper restriction on abortion after the 2021 amendment.

After the 2021 amendment, terminating a pregnancy up to 20 weeks will only require the medical advice of one doctor. Prior to that, a pregnancy was allowed to be terminated after 12 weeks with the advice of one doctor. Only pregnancies between 20 and 24 weeks will require the opinions of two doctors after the 2021 amendment. However, in order to end a pregnancy at any moment due to "substantial foetal abnormalities," a four-member Medical Board must agree.

However, Section 312 of the Indian Penal Code holds intentionally causing a miscarriage a criminal offence.