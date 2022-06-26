Abortion in India: This vintage ad from 70s was ahead of its time2 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2022, 06:57 PM IST
The vintage ad says: “Abortion is legal. Abortion is safe. Abortion is a simple procedure if you contact your doctor early.”
Since the US Supreme Court ended the right to abortion, it has sparked discussions on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life. Meanwhile, many point out that India legalised abortion 50 years back. In connection with that, a vintage Indian ad on abortion is being circulated across social media.