About 18.17 lakh farmers receive MSP benefit worth over 57 cr in ongoing Kharif season

NEW DELHI
As the paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at minimum support price (MSP) from farmers, as was done in previous years, about 18.17 Lac farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 57,032.03 crore, informed the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Thursday.
As per the ministry, a quantity of 290.98 LMT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to November 30, 2021, in the procuring States/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.