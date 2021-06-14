About 20.8% elders surveyed lost family members or friends to Covid: Report

"We received more than 1,000 calls to our Elder Helpline relating to elder abuse, violence and disputes in the second wave, an increase of 18% from the first. The helpline received almost 20,000 calls in total in the second wave, a 36% increase since the first, with calls about counselling increasing by 111% and requests for income support by 54%. This is the reality we are living in today, COVID-19 has taken the primary role of the abuser, affecting elders in the worst way possible from all corners," said Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Mission Head- Agecare, HelpAge India.