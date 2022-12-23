About 20% ethanol-blended petrol to debut within days: Hardeep Puri

About 20% ethanol-blended petrol to debut within days: Hardeep Puri2 min read . 09:46 PM IST
- India achieved 10 per cent ethanol blended petrol in June and is well ahead of the deadline of November 2022, said the Oil Minister.
Following the achievement of the target to sell petrol doped with 10 per cent ethanol, India will in the next couple of days start experimental supplies of 20 per cent biofuel mixed petrol, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on 23 December.
Puri, while addressing the first public awareness event in the run-up to India Energy Week 2023 -- 'Dance to Decarbonise', said that India achieved 10 per cent ethanol blended petrol in June and is well ahead of the deadline of November 2022.
"E20 (petrol mixed with 20 per cent ethanol) will come in select markets on a pilot basis in a day or two," he said.
To cut India's dependence on imported oil for meeting its energy needs, ethanol is extracted from sugarcane as well as agri waste is being mixed with petrol. Also, ethanol has a lower carbon footprint than fossil fuels, helping the nation meet its climate targets.
Being rolled out in 11 states/UTs of Delhi, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Daman Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, E20's initial target was April 1, 2023, but the government had advanced it. Under phase 1, 15 cities will be covered, the minister said.
"We are targeting a phased roll-out of E20 in the entire country between now and April 2025," he said.
Adding more, the minister said that this has resulted translating into a forex savings of over ₹41,500 crore, reduced GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions of 27 lakh tonnes and has benefitted farmers with expeditious payment of over ₹40,600 crore being made to farmers in the last 8 years.
Meanwhile, the state-owned firms plan to install alternate fuel stations (EV charging/ CNG/ LPG/ LNG/ compressed biogas) at 22,000 petrol pumps by May 2024, the government said.
With PTI inputs.
