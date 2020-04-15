MUMBAI: Moody’s Investors Service had considered exposure to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks in 33% of its nearly 8,000 rating actions for private sector issuers in 2019.

"Governance considerations are most frequently cited, highlighting the importance and pervasiveness of governance as a rating consideration across sectors globally," senior vice president Robard Williams was quoted as saying in the report published by Moody's on Monday.

“The ESG issues cited in our 2019 rating actions spanned all of the key categories of environmental, social and governance risk as defined by Moody's," he added.

Of the nearly 2,500 private sector rating actions that cited ESG considerations, 88% mentioned governance issues, 20% referred to social issues and 16% cited environmental issues, with many containing references to more than one ESG consideration, the rating agency said in a report titled ‘ESG — Global: ESG factors frequently cited as material credit considerations in 2019 rating actions’.

The report highlighted the growing importance of ESG compliance in Moody’s assessment of issuer credit quality. This, according to Swami Venkataraman, senior vice president at Moody's, was driven by factors including stricter environmental regulations, demographic and societal changes and increased public awareness on issues such as climate change, sustainability challenges, diversity, data security and income inequality.

While rating actions citing ESG factors were widely distributed across sectors, the level of exposure to a specific environmental, social and governance issues varied by sector and issuer.

The total negative rating actions citing ESG risks were higher than the positive ones, the report said. While 19% of rating actions citing ESG factors were negative, about 12% were positive and the remaining 69% neutral.

However, the distribution of negative rating actions across the three ESG issues differed widely as 27% of these cited social considerations, compared to 18% citing governance and 20% citing environmental issues.

Among sectors with the highest share of rating actions citing environmental considerations were those Moody’s had previously identified as facing elevated environmental risk, including automobile manufacturers (61%), coal mining and coal terminals (48%) and regulated electric and gas utilities with generation (42%).

Further, sectors which faced high social risks, including mortgage insurance (50%), packaging manufacturers (45%) and coal mining (36%), suffered higher rating actions that referenced social considerations.

About half of the references to governance issues cited financial strategy and risk management considerations, reflecting the board and management’s tolerance for financial risk and their approach to mergers and acquisitions, commodity risk management, leverage and capital allocation, the report said. The second most frequently cited governance issue was board structure and policies and procedures.

