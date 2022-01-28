About 35,000 companies being struck off

The striking off of companies that are defunct and have defaulted on filing obligations comes after a ‘fresh start scheme’ was given in 2020 allowing businesses to make good any filing related defaults regardless of duration of the default in order to make a fresh start as a fully compliant company. Some companies which appealed to tribunals against being removed from official records and got restored in the official records, were given extra time to make good their defaults without additional fee for the overdue filings. Companies are removed from the official database for defaulting on annual return filing obligation for two consecutive years.