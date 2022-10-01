About 50 kids taken ill after DPT vaccine in UP's Aligarh

Neeraj Tyagi, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district on Saturday clarified that the affected children were only suffering from 'routine reactions' from such vaccination.
At least 50 students of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district fell ill after being administered the DPT vaccine, according to the news agency PTI. All the students were rushed to the nearby government primary health center for treatment and later discharged.
The incident took place on Friday in Nai ka Nagla village under Dadon Police Station in Aligarh.
"A team of doctors had been sent to the affected village on Saturday morning. All children have now been recovered and discharged," Tyagi told PTI.
The incident stirred controversy after a number of parents alleged that the vaccines were forcibly administered to their kids without informing them. However, the CMO also refused to respond to allegations that the children were forcibly vaccinated without informing their parents.
"When some students tried to run away from the school to avoid the vaccination, the school gates were locked," the parents of a student alleged.
"Media reports suggesting that the children fell seriously ill were grossly exaggerated," CMO Tyagi told reporters.
He admitted that about 50 children were brought to the government health center in ambulances but they were suffering from routine reactions only which usually occur after such vaccinations.