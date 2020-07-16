Home >News >India >About 60% of pre-Covid domestic flights may resume by Diwali this year: Puri
Union civil aviation ministry Hardeep Singh Puri said domestic flights in India may touch 55-60% of pre-Covid operations by mid-November, which is around the same time as Diwali.

Puri also said, there might be a short extension on the airfare cap on domestic flights beyond 24 August due to muted demand.

On Tuesday, over 68,000 passengers travelled in domestic flights till 23:59 hours. There were a total of 1,633 flight movements in the country. Footfalls at airports was 1,36,099 and total number of flyers were 68,804. There have been 816 departures and 817 arrivals.

Moreover, on 4 July, Puri said that over 75,000 passengers travelled in domestic flights, a milestone reached for the first time since the flights resumed amid novel coronavirus pandemic on 25 May.

He said that domestic operations began with about 30,000 flyers on May 25.

"Domestic operations began with about 30K flyers on 25th May. Yesterday we crossed the 75,000 mark which indicates a slow and steady rise in the number of domestic flyers. On 4th July till 23:59 hrs - total movements 1,560, footfalls at airports 1,53,547, and total number of flyers 76,104," Puri tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. The domestic flights resumed operations under heavy healthcare surveillance on 25 May with 30,000 flyers.

