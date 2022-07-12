He said, "The importance of radars and optical telescopes as the main ground-based facilities for tracking space objects including space debris needs to be highlighted, as accurate orbital information from such ground-based sensors is a prerequisite for mitigating any collision threats to an operational space asset from other objects. The backbone of the SSA system is the network of observational facilities in which the nation is lagging behind other space-faring nations. It is required to set up necessary Indian observational facilities for a meaningful and value-added SSA system development and alerts generation."