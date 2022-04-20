About 70% Indians plan to travel this summer: ZestMoney survey

“We have seen phenomenal growth in the number of travel transactions on our platform with a 150% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in the March quarter. As the holiday season has begun, we expect to double the growth in this quarter. This is the best travel business that we have seen in the last 2 years! Most of the transactions in this category are driven by our flagship zero-interest and no-cost ‘Pay-in-3’ option, followed by offerings with six months and nine months tenure. Merchants are also increasingly taking to enabling EMI/pay-later options and we are working with them to offer the best deals to our customers. Travel is poised to become one of the largest categories for us," Chapman added.